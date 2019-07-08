Get Yourself a Moisturizer With SPF Built-In and Maximize Your Sun Protection

Some days, it’s hard to add any extra time to your morning routine. That means getting the most out of all of the steps that you can get to, including sunscreen. You can help protect your skin and give it a healthy glow by getting yourself a moisturizer that has SPF on top of all those skin-plumping ingredients. Here are some of the best moisturizers with sun protection in one step. Just an FYI: If you plan on spending the day in the sun, add another level of sunscreen.

Aveeno Positively Radiant Daily Face Moisturizer with Broad Spectrum SPF 15, $14 on Amazon: This is the moisturizer I use in the summer to keep my face happy and sunburn-free on the walk to and from work. It’s lightweight, smells great, and helps with the acne spots that tend to get darker when I’m out in the sun.

CeraVe Face Moisturizer with SPF 30, $14 on Amazon: With three essential ceramides and hyaluronic acid, this is a moisturizer that works hard for your skin. It also has a matte finish so whether you’re wearing it under makeup or on its own, you won’t worry about any oiliness that can come from a heavy sunscreen or lotion.

Supergoop! Sun-Defying Sunscreen Oil Broad Spectrum SPF 50, $34 at Sephora: While not technically a moisturizer, I had to include it. My good friend bought this for a trip upstate for the 4th of July and I got to borrow some. It’s so damn good. It’s super lightweight without being greasy (even though it’s an oil) and it’ll keep your face hydrated while protecting it.

Olay Total Effects Face Moisturizer with SPF 30, $18 on Amazon: This lotion gives you a powerhouse of anti-aging properties while helping replenish moisture. It also comes in a fragrance-free option, which is great for those with sensitive skin.

No7 Protect & Perfect Intense Advanced Day Cream SPF 30, $25 at Ulta: If you want a different anti-aging option, No7 can help in that department. This rich moisturizer sinks into skin and can help firm it, all the while protecting it from the sun with SPF 30 built right in.

L’Oreal Paris Revitalift Bright Reveal Anti-Aging Day Cream Face Moisturizer with SPF 30, $14 on Amazon: You can flip the script on lotion with one infused with glycolic acid, which can help brighten skin and even skin tone. So if you’re using your lotion to help stave off sun spots, this is the one for you.

