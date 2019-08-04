CHEAT SHEET
Get Nike Gear at a Discount from Both the Brand’s Site and on Zappos
It’s not often that we see two deals on the same brand that we think you shouldn’t pass up, but here we are. Right now, Zappos is giving you an extra 25% off all Nike sale styles with the code NIKESALE19 while Nike’s own site is taking $30 off any order of $150 or more with the code PLAY30. On the Zappos side, pick up bestsellers like the Nike Free RN 5.0, or add the Nike Element Top ½ Zip 2.0 to your workout collection. Then head over to Nike.com to pick up new releases like the Nike Epic React Flyknit 2 that will get you to the $150 minimum immediately. Their lightweight construction gives you a minimal but supportive design. Or pick up the Bauhaus inspired Nike Air Max 270 React sneakers that look as good on the shelf as they will on your feet. Whichever sale you choose to take advantage of, you know you’re getting a deal on athleticwear and sneakers that will see you through years of hitting the gym or pavement | Shop at Nike and Zappos >
