Paula’s Choice Skin Care Is 25% Off Today Only on Amazon

Paula’s Choice has a knack for creating simplebut-powerful skincare that’s easy to use and easy to incorporate into your routine. Amazon is here to take 25% off that skin care with a deal on seven different Paula’s Choice products, today only.

Choose from the cult-followed 2% BHA Liquid Exfoliant for $22 (originally $30). This salicylic acid-based toner can help to unclog and diminish enlarged pores, exfoliate dead skin cells, smooth wrinkles, and brighten and even out skin tone. Or try out the RESIST Super-Light Daily Wrinkle Defence for $24 (originally $33). It’s a lightly tinted moisturizer with Broad Spectrum SPF 30 built right in to give you sun protection in one step. Your entire skin care routine can be updated with this sale, so don’t let it pass you by. | Shop at Amazon >

