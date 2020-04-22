Quarantine Is a Great Reason to Invest In Some Skincare From Sephora’s Sale

Every so often, I do a big clean out of my skincare collection. I have way too much, but I rotate things quite frequently, so it evens out. Being home more nowadays, I’ve taken a stock on what skincare items I truly love and what I can toss. Thankfully, Sephora is having their Spring Savings Event, where you can get up to 20% off sitewide. I replenished my favorites with ease. It’s time you invested in your skincare, so here’s where to start while it’s on sale.
Fresh Black Tea Instant Perfecting Mask: There’s nothing like this face mask. It’s an investment, for sure, but your skin deserves it. It softens and moisturizes the skin instantly — you can feel the cooling nature of the mask immediately after putting it on.
Ole Henriksen Banana Bright Eye Crème: This under eye brightener mimics the look of banana powder (the yellow helps cancel out darkness). It helps to reduce the look of aging and can help concealer apply better.
Laniege Lip Sleeping Mask: These days, it feels like my entire body is dry from washing my hands and placing a mask over my face. This lip mask can help restore moisture to even the most parched lips with vitamin C and antioxidants.
Drunk Elephant T.L.C. Sukari Babyfacial™ 25% AHA + 2% BHA Mask: Now is a great time to try something a little more powerful on your skin. The T.L.C. Sukari Babyfacial is a chemical exfoliant that helps resurface your skin with a blend of AHAs. It can help reduce dark spots, wrinkles, and more.
