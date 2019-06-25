Amazon is Taking Up to 50% off Over 60 Levi’s Styles, From Denim to Accessories

One of the best places to get brands you love quicker than you thought humanly possible is on Amazon. And what’s even better is that Amazon will occasionally have a one-day deal on those brands. That’s happening right now with Levi’s, which will give you jeans, shirts, accessories, and more for up to 50% off.

The women’s 721 High Rise Skinny Jeans are a classic shape and wash and are down to $32 (26% off). They’re 98% cotton with a touch of elastane for stretch and comfort. Or prepare for the onslaught of summer thundershowers with the Hooded Rubberized Faux Leather Anorak Jacket, down to $56 (30% off). Men can add the classic 505 Regular Fit Jean to their denim wardrobe for $33 (45% off) and pair them with the Reversible Casual Jean Belt, on sale for $14 (31% off). This is a one-day-only kinda sale, so if your jeans have seen better days, now’s your chance to get a pair you’ll enjoy. | Shop on Amazon >

