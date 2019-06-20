CHEAT SHEET
BAG SOME SAVINGS
Baggu Is More Than Just Reusable Nylon Totes and It’s All On Sale For Up to 60% Off
Baggu is known for reusable nylon bags that you should keep with you at all times. They’re packable and perfect for grocery store trips, beach days, and park hangs. But did you know that they also make insanely cool-looking leather bags, too? Well, there are dozens of styles to choose from and those styles plus the canvas and nylon bags you know and love are all up to 60% off during Baggu’s Sample Sale. Every style, from the classic Duck Bag for $20 to the Drawstring Purse (that I own and love and need to replace) for $86 and an elevated, basic tote bag made from leather for $110, is on sale. There are even wallets and pouches on sale, as well, all for $50 and under. These are the bags that you’ll take with you everywhere because they will go with any outfit and can easily be packed in a weekender or suitcase. There are even pouch sets that are the perfect organizational purchase for travel. Almost 100 styles are included in the Sample Sale so you’ll surely find something to add to your bag collection. | Shop at Baggu >
