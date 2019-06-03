Barneys Warehouse Is Taking an Extra 40% Off Warm Weather Styles for the Summer

It feels like summer is actually starting now, and retailers are getting in on the action. Right now, Barneys Warehouse is taking 40% off select warm weather styles to make sure you look good even when it’s sweltering.

There are over 600 items included in the sale that span both men’s and women’s fashions. Grab this $107 Floral-Eyelet Zip-Front Crop Top or this $143 Boucle Striped Cotton Polin Tank Dress, both from Derek Lam 10 Crosby. This Large Canvas Tote Bag is on sale for $71 and is the perfect accessory to bring your favorite drink in an insulated cup and sit poolside. On the men’s side, grab a pair of Barneys New York Cotton Slim-Fit Shorts for $59 and keep those legs cool. You could take your summer style up a few notches and pick up this pair of Dolce & Gabbana Canvas Espadrille Loafers, down to $209. This sale truly has something for every kind of summer dresser and it’s all at an extra 40% off.

