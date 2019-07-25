Nordstrom Rack Clear the Rack Is Here to Update Your Wardrobe and Save You Money

Of all the recurring sales that happen at retailers, the Nordstrom Rack Clear the Rack is by far my favorite. You get access to a ton of designer options, plus basics you’ll never want to get rid of, and it’s all an extra 25% off.

The best thing to do to get the most out of your Clear the Rack experience is to sort by “Best Value.” This filter brings all the biggest discounts to the top and lets you shop for the best deals. Like this Rachel Rachel Roy Sandar Floral Print Wrap Blouse, down to $11 (originally $95). Or these Marymid Pumps from Stuart Weitzman, on sale for $55 (originally $385). Guys can grab these Zodiac Cap Tope Derby shoes from Vintage Foundry for $45 (originally $399) and pair them with this outstanding pair of trousers from Theory on sale for $40 (originally $265). There are so many savings to see that you’ll want to set aside some time to dig through. | Shop at Nordstrom Rack >

MORE FROM SCOUTED:

Scouted is internet shopping with a pulse. Follow us on Twitter and sign up for our newsletter for even more recommendations and exclusive content. Please note that if you buy something featured in one of our posts, The Daily Beast may collect a share of sales.