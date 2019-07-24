This Travelpro Spinner Suitcase Will Rack Up Travel Miles Without a Scratch

If you have any late-summer travel planned, have you taken stock of your suitcase situation? Whether you’re still stuck with the old one that you just don’t really love or it’s way past its expiration date, this deal on the Travelpro Luggage Crew Spinner Suitcase is for you.

Down to $174 (from an average of $193), this workhorse spinner suitcase is made from high-quality, ballistic nylon that’s both stain- and scratch-resistant, thanks to a DuraGuade coating. The heels are self-aligning so you don’t end up with a rogue suitcase as you’re running down the moving sidewalk to catch a flight. It’s also got side handles for easy-carry on and off the plane or luggage carousel. And that’s just the exterior. Inside is a full-length interior lid pocket, side mesh, pockets for wet clothing, and a fold-out suit compartment to keep you looking sharp, even if it’s post-red eye. Even on sale, you get a limited warranty on your Travelpro suitcase for the first three years. It’s basically a no-brainer to add this to your travel itinerary. | Get it on Amazon >

MORE FROM SCOUTED:

Scouted is internet shopping with a pulse. Follow us on Twitter and sign up for our newsletter for even more recommendations and exclusive content. Please note that if you buy something featured in one of our posts, The Daily Beast may collect a share of sales.