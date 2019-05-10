SPRING SAVINGS
Give Your Wardrobe a Jolt of Inspiration With This 30% Off Sale at J.Jill
Spring is the time to really hone in on your style choices, and what better way to do that than a sitewide sale from J.Jill? With 30% off your entire purchase with the code MOMSDAY, you can restock your wardrobe in a couple of clicks. This discount includes practically everything from new arrivals to sale items. The new spring items are ones you’ll want to take a second look at. The $55 Linen-Stretch Front-Slit Ankle Pants will give your jeans a break but still look casual-cool. The Ruffle-Trimmed Maxi Dress is on sale for $97 and is one you’ll want to pair with a pair of flats or dress up with some heels. If you need a versatile pair of shorts for the warmer weather, look no further than the Cotton Drawstring Shorts, marked down to $41. As for sale items, the Gingham Ruffle-Sleeve top is $35 and is the perfect top to transition from the rainy days of spring into the warmer days of summer. The sale section is also full of some fantastic footwear, like the $49 Pure Jill Slip-On Sneakers that scream comfort and style. Take your time and look through each section to get your fill of this huge, sitewide discount.
Scouted is internet shopping with a pulse. Follow us on Twitter and sign up for our newsletter for even more recommendations and exclusive content. Please note that if you buy something featured in one of our posts, The Daily Beast may collect a share of sales.