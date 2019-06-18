DREAM IN DOLLARS
Brooklyn Bedding Is Taking 20% Off Their Supportive, Innovative Hybrid Mattresses Right Now
There’s really no better time to take a look at the things you use every day and upgrade them than summer. And you should start with your mattress. If you’re looking for an excuse to part ways with a mattress you’re just not sure about, this 20% off sale from Brooklyn Bedding could be it. Use the code SUMMER20 and get 20% off any of their best-selling mattresses. The Brooklyn Signature is the brand’s original hybrid mattress, made from patented foam that combines “the contouring properties of memory foam with the responsiveness of latex.” That’s followed up with a 6” base of supportive coils and a high-density foam base for reinforced durability. During the sale, it starts at $479 for a twin and goes up to $999 for a king. The Brooklyn Aurora is an advanced cooling hybrid mattress that has all the support you want with a surface that will keep you cool throughout the night. Grab a queen for $1,359. Or you could try the Bloom Hybrid, Scouted editor Gideon Grudo’s favorite mattress. It combines a plush top with latex, coils, and foam for optimum comfort and starts at $959 for a twin. Whatever mattress you choose, you know you’re getting the comfort and support you deserve for 20% off. | Shop at Brooklyn Bedding >
