Add High-End Style to Your Closet With Up to 80% Off at Net-a-Porter

There’s really nothing like finding a designer item at a huge discount. That’s where Net-a-Porter’s huge, up to 80% off sale comes in. Shop hundreds of high-end designers, from Alexander Wang to Zimmerman.

The best way to get the most out of this sale is to sort by discount percentage; that’ll bring the best deals to the top of the page. This gorgeous Dodo Bar Or sequin dress is on sale for $199 (80% off) and this crisp Rosetta Getty asymmetrical skirt is down to $130 (80% off). Grab a pair of palm-tree embellished espadrilles from Castaner for $58 ($80 off) and feel like you’re on vacation every time you look at your feet. And if you’re in need of a new summer-ready bag, check out the Cesta Collective bag that’s equipped with three card slots and is made from sustainable sisal threads, down to $128 (70% off). Wherever your heart goes during this sale, you know you’re getting a huge discount on something that’ll be in your closet for years to come. | Shop at Net-a-Porter >

MORE FROM SCOUTED:

Scouted is internet shopping with a pulse. Follow us on Twitter and sign up for our newsletter for even more recommendations and exclusive content. Please note that if you buy something featured in one of our posts, The Daily Beast may collect a share of sales.