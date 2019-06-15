RACKING UP SAVINGS
Take an Extra 25% Off Nordstrom Rack’s Huge Clearance Section This Weekend During Clear the Rack
When it comes to sales with extra discounts, there’s really nothing that does it better than the Clear the Rack sale at Nordstrom Rack. Not familiar? Clear the Rack at Nordstrom Rack gets you an extra 25% off the entire clearance section, from designer dresses to flip flops. It happens once a month or so and it’s the perfect time to find that standout piece you want to add to your wardrobe for a lot less than you’d pay normally. Like this chunky sweater from Modern Designer, down to just $9 (!) from $102. It’s the perfect layer for walking on the beach at sunset. Or consider this Coach’s Jacket from Jason Scott, down to $47 from $250. There are even some crazy shoe discounts like a classic black pump from Calvin Klein, on sale for $44, down from $109. Guys can get these Cole Haan Chukka Boots for $87, down from $250. The options are almost endless with the Clear the Rack sale, so you should take advantage of the extra 25% off while you can. | Shop at Nordstrom Rack >
