KEEP YOUR FRIENDS CLOSE
PUMA is Taking 40% Off Full-Priced Items and an Extra 25% Off Sale Items for Their Friends & Family Sale
Looking for some athleisure that will get you in the mood for summer? PUMA is having a huge Friends & Family sale right now. Take advantage of 40% off all full-priced items and an extra 25% off sale items with the code HEYBESTIE19 at checkout. Some top picks from the sale include the Women’s Cropped Logo Tee, with a drop shoulder perfect to pair with shorts this summer. Get the Caribbean Sea or Fushcia Purple option for $15 or the Cotton Black or Puma White for $14. There’s also the edgy Nova ‘90s Bloc Women’s Sneakers, on sale for $56, that were inspired by PUMA’s ‘90s running silhouettes. Get it in Puma White-Pale Pink, Puma Black-Puma Black, or Fair Aqua-Ponderosa Pine. On the men’s side, the Suede Classic Sneakers come in summer-ready colors like Orange Pop and Irish Green and are $49. If you’re in need of a good pair of sweatpants to wear anywhere, the Essentials+ Men’s Pocket Pants are marked down to $22. All your warm weather athleisure needs are in this PUMA Friends & Family sale, so take advantage now.
