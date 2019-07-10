Add Designer Pieces To Your Closet for an Extra 25% Off at Shopbop Before The Sale Ends

Shopbop is one of those sites that has everything you need and also everything you want (which are two vastly different things when it comes to fashion). And right now, you can get an extra 25% off select sale items with the code EXTRA19 and get both what you need and what you want, for less.

The sale section has so much to choose from. That includes day-to-night dresses like the Willow Wrap Dress from Rachel Antonoff that’s on sale for $123 (originally $328). Or get perfect summer loafers like the Seaport Penny Loafers from Sperry for $45 (originally $100). Pair them with these white Current/Elliott Vanessa Jeans, on sale for $130 (originally $248). There’s something for every style in this sale so use the extra discount and add a splash of design impact to your wardrobe. | Shop at Shopbop >

