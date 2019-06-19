CHEAT SHEET
SSENSE Carries the Luxury Brands You Want in Your Closet and They’re All On Sale Right Now
Maybe I’ve been binging too much Parks and Recreation lately, but this huge sale from Montreal-based luxury retailer SSENSE is screaming “Treat yourself!” There’s a lot to say about luxury goods, but one thing is that they’re always evolving. There’s a lot to be confused about, but we’re here to find you the elevated pieces that deserve to be in your wardrobe while they’re on sale for up to 70% off. The good thing about SSENSE is that it carries a wide range of brands, like your Calvin Klein basics up to your Gucci and Sait Laurent, and everything in between. Grab a pair of Spike Runner 200 Sneakers from the Vetements x Reebok collaboration, down to $237 (70% off). Upgrade your handbag collection with this MM6 Maison Margiela White Half-And-Half Shopper Bag, on sale for $192 (70% off). This $75 rag & bone Black 'Outer Space' Sweatshirt (70% off) is the perfect topper for cooler nights around the fire. Or if you want to add a not-so-basic black swimsuit to your summer collection, the Black ‘The Kelsey’ Swimsuit from Solid & Striped is down to $48 (70% off). There are a lot of pieces to choose from in this sale, so you may want to spend the day with it. | Shop at SSENSE >
