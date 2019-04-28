LEATHER WEATHER
The Ethical Leather Mamuye Tote from ABLE is On Sale for 15% Off for Mother’s Day
If you’re still searching for the perfect Mother’s Day gift, look no further than this handcrafted leather tote from ethical fashion brand ABLE, on sale for $152 with the code MAMA15. The Mamuye Tote is an amazing gift for the mom that seems to have everything you could ever need (nail file, Advil, an extra pair of socks for some reason) at a moment’s notice. It’s deep enough to carry a laptop and still have enough room to stash an extra jacket or umbrella for a rainy day. It’s handcrafted in Ethiopia and Mexico, made from 100% distressed leather, and has an interior pocket perfect for a phone and her keys. It comes in five different rich colors: Cognac, Fog, Chesnut, Terracotta Suede, and Black. You can even customize it with a three letter monogram. With the code MAMA15, you’ll get 15% off sitewide, so if she already has a tote she loves, there’s bound to be something else that she would want.
