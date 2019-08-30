CHEAT SHEET
The Massive Discounts from Mattress Firm's Labor Day Sale Will Save You Hundreds
Labor Day is a perfect time to finally grab the bedroom upgrade you’ve been saving for—and Mattress Firm is running a huge sale that will help keep even more money in your wallet. Its Labor Day Sale saves you up to $600 on more than 70 mattresses from top brands like Sleepy’s, Simmons Beautyrest, Serta, and more. When you spend $499 or more during the sale and use the code ELEVATE, you’ll also get the highly-rated Leggett and Platt 50 Series Adjustable Base for free. Just that saves you up to $699, depending on what size matches your new mattress. With so many mattress options, it could be hard to know where to begin so here’s a solid choice start with: the highly-rated queen-sized Simmons Beautyrest Greenwood mattress. Designed for comfort without sacrificing on support, the Greenwood’s innerspring technology combines with foam support and various layering that moves with you. It’s breathable, eco-friendly, and built so that motion on one end isn’t felt much on the other (that’s for all those people with restless partners or meddlesome pets). You can get the queen-sized Greenwood for $499 during the sale, which hits the mark to get you that free adjustable bed base to match. It’s hard to beat this kind of value, especially when Mattress Firm has more than 70 options on sale to fit your needs—each one accompanied by a top-rated, adjustable base. Don’t forget to use code ELEVATE in order to upgrade your bedroom right now without having to downgrade your savings account. | Shop at Mattress Firm >
