Trump Fires Top Female Admiral After She Appears on ‘Woke’ List

The senior Navy official was called “woke” by a conservative group over a 2015 speech.

Julia Ornedo
Julia Ornedo 

Reporter

GUAM, GUAM - APRIL 07: Rear Admiral, U.S. Navy Shoshana S. Chatfield speaks during the SMS Cormoran II 100 Years Memorial Ceremony at U.S Agana Navy Cemetery on April 7, 2017 in Guam, Guam. Today commemorates the 100th Anniverary of the scuttling of the SMS Cormoran II in Apra Harbour. A bell was rung a 8:03 am the time of the scuttling on April 7th 1917. The SMS Cormoran laid at 110 feet undisturbed until the Japanese military transport ship the Tokai Maru was torpedoed and sunk by a US submarine making Apra Harbour the only place in the world where shipwrecks from two World Wars touch. (Photo by Matt Roberts/Getty Images for GUAM VISITORS BUREAU)
Getty

The Trump administration’s DEI crackdown has claimed another female victim.

U.S. Navy Vice Admiral Shoshana Chatfield, the U.S. military representative to the NATO Military Committee, was fired over the weekend, according to officials who spoke to Reuters.

The Associated Press reported that Admiral Christopher Grady, the acting chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, told Chatfield the Trump administration wanted to take the role in a different direction.

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - MAY 14: Rear Admiral Shoshana Chatfield is honored at the 35th Anniversary Ellis Island Medals of Honor at Ellis Island on May 14, 2022 in New York City. (Photo by Noam Galai/Getty Images for Ellis Island Honors Society)
Shoshana Chatfield is honored at the 35th Anniversary Ellis Island Medals of Honor at Ellis Island on May 14, 2022 in New York City. Getty Images

But the officials believe there’s another reason behind her firing.

Chatfield was among 20 military leaders identified by the American Accountability Foundation as “woke ideologues” in a December 2024 letter to Pete Hegseth, then a nominee for the Pentagon’s top job.

The conservative advocacy group told Hegseth that he should purge those on the list for focusing on diversity, equity, and inclusion initiatives.

“The woke takeover of the military is a major threat to our national security,” AAF President Thomas Jones wrote. “As global tensions rise… we cannot afford to have a military distracted and demoralized by leftist ideology. Those who were responsible for these policies being instituted in the first place must be dismissed.”

McConnell Slams ‘Amateur Isolationists’ at PentagonBEFUDDLING
Liam Archacki
Mitch McConnell.

AAF targeted Chatfield over a 2015 speech at a Women’s Equality Day event where she pointed out that 80 percent of lawmakers at the time were male, adding that “it seems a bit unequal what issues go forward.”

​​Chatfield, a helicopter pilot, also recounted in her speech a third-grade field trip that included a flight simulator: “I learned two things from that experience: Flying is hard, but women can be pilots.”

The vice admiral, one of the few female three-star officers in the Navy and the first woman to lead the Naval War College, also said in her speech that “Our diversity is our strength”—which Hegseth has scorched as the “single dumbest phrase in military history.”

Chatfield’s firing is the latest high-profile termination to rock the Pentagon following the removal of General Timothy Haugh, chief of the National Security Agency and U.S. Cyber Command, and Admiral Lisa Franchetti, the first female Chief of Naval Operations.

Sen. Jack Reed, the top Democrat on the Senate Armed Services Committee, called Chatfield’s firing “disgraceful” and demanded an explanation from Hegseth and President Donald Trump.

“The silence from my Republican colleagues is deeply troubling,” he said in a statement. “In less than three months, President Trump has fired 10 generals and admirals without explanation, including our most experienced combat leaders. I cannot fathom how anyone could stand silently by while the President causes great harm to our military and our nation.”

