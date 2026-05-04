‘Shots Fired’ in the Strait as Trump’s Plan Unravels

Iran claims to have fired at U.S. Navy vessels attempting to pass through the Strait of Hormuz after Donald Trump launched a bid to free trapped ships.

Iranian media reported that regime forces had opened fire after a U.S. Navy frigate ignored a warning from the Middle East country to stop.

But the U.S. Central Command (Centcom) denied reports that an American warship was struck by two missiles and said no vessels had been damaged.

“No U.S. Navy ships have been struck. U.S. forces are supporting Project Freedom and enforcing the naval blockade on Iranian ports,” Centcom posted on X.

Donald Trump has frequently suggested the war in Iran is going to end soon. Roberto Schmidt/Getty Images

The differing reports came on the morning that Trump announced his “Project Freedom” to guide ships through the closed Strait of Hormuz would be carried out.

In a Sunday Truth Social post, the 79-year-old president announced U.S.-led plans to allow ships currently stuck in the Strait to be “freely and ably get on with their business.”

Iran’s closure of the narrow passageway, through which around one-fifth of the world’s oil supply normally passes, has resulted in a global oil and gas crisis and soaring prices.

Negotiations to end the conflict and reopen the Strait have come to a standstill. Tehran is demanding that the U.S. end its naval blockade on Iranian ports and that talks about Iran’s nuclear capabilities be pushed back to a later date before they come to the table.

“The Ship movement is merely meant to free up people, companies, and Countries that have done absolutely nothing wrong—They are victims of circumstance,” Trump posted. “This is a Humanitarian gesture on behalf of the United States, Middle Eastern Countries but, in particular, the Country of Iran.”

Tehran rejected Trump’s statement and clarified that control of the Strait of Hormuz remains in the hands of the armed forces of the Islamic Republic of Iran.

Major General Ali Abdollahi added in a Monday statement that any foreign armed forces, “especially the aggressive U.S. army,” would be attacked if they tried to approach or enter the Strait of Hormuz.

After denying Iran’s warning, Centcom announced that Navy guided-missile destroyers were operating in the gulf, and that two U.S.-flagged merchant vessels had “successfully transited through the Strait of Hormuz and are safely headed on their journey.”

Earlier on Monday, French President Emmanuel Macron said that France will not assist Trump with his plan to reopen the Strait of Hormuz.

“We are not going to take part in any military operation in a framework that to me seems unclear,” Macron said during a speech in Armenia.