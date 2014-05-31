‘Shoulder-Shaming’ at Utah High School

CHEAT SHEET
TOP 10 RIGHT NOW
Read it at Christian Science Monitor
Administrators at Wasatch High School on Friday declined to apologize for adding Photoshopped clothing to cover the bare shoulders of at least seven girls in their yearbook photos. No male photos were altered and student athletes and cheerleaders who showed more than the permitted amount of skin also did not have their photos changed. Administrators say there were signs on picture day warning students to obey the dress code, but parents, students, and women’s rights activists have criticized the school’s non-apology and its decision to Photoshop the students, saying the decision fits into a broader pattern of misogyny.