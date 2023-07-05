Fourth of July Block Party Shooting Kills 3, Injures 7
HOLIDAY TRAGEDY
A Fourth of July block party in Louisiana left three people dead and at least seven injured after gunfire broke out just before midnight on Tuesday, CNN reported. One of the wounded people was in critical condition, according to KTBS. Shreveport District A Councilwoman Tabatha Taylor said the gathering, which she described as a yearly “family and community event,” has never seen such violence in the more than a decade that it has been hosted. Police said they struggled to reach the victims at first due to the sheer number of vehicles obstructing the scene. “A lot of us had to park our cars and take off running because there were so many cars on the side of the street,” Shreveport Police Department Lieutenant Van Wray told KSLA. Taylor said no suspects have been arrested yet, but police are continuing to investigate. It was one of 16 mass shootings in the U.S. over the long weekend, with at least 15 people killed and 94 injured.