Sia Beats Paparazzi by Tweeting Nude Pic of Herself Before They Could Sell It

Sia, the famously private Australian singer, took to Twitter to publish a naked picture of herself, thwarting an alleged attempt by paparazzi to sell the image. “Someone is apparently trying to sell naked photos of me to my fans,” she wrote, next to a shot of her bare bum. “Save your money, here it is for free. Every day is Christmas!” Her followers cheered her on, tweeting, “You are a legend,” “Hero,” and “SIA I’M SCREAMING.” The multiplatinum-selling singer and songwriter, who often appears disguised in public and who has penned hits for Adele, Rihanna, and Beyoncé, has a new holiday album (titled, yes, Everyday Is Christmas) dropping this month.