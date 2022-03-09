Sia Reveals She Is Mystery Crypto Collector Bianca ‘de Medici

The enigmatic pop singer Sia has been keeping a big secret that she just revealed on Twitter.

The Australian artist says she is a crypto influencer and NFT collector known as Bianca ’de Medici.

“Dear frens Thanks for being so cool and letting me into your world,” she wrote, adding that she got into Bitcoin in 2016 and bought some other cryptocurrency in 2017 “but was never much of a speculator. ”

But she said the advent of non-fungible tokens—unique digital assets, often art, that mostly exist on the Ethereum blockchain—changed everything.

“It wasn’t until I saw the birth of punks, kitties...and the wave of art that followed that I truly fell in love. And I mean down the rabbit hole, total degen, multiple wallets, jpeg addict, kind of love...” she wrote.

“At the core...I’m an artist and appreciate any medium that allows people to express who they are inside. I hope that you’ll allow me to keep supporting this ecosystem, sharing and creating things that can help move the genre forward. I love you all! - SIA.”

Sia’s unmasking comes six months after Snoop Dogg revealed that he was the NFT collector known as Cozomo ’de Medici, with $17 million worth of assets in his crypto wallet.

A few hours before Sia’s announcement, the Twitter account belonging to Cozomo posted a hint to Bianca’s real identity.

“The people have spoken. I’ll now give 1 clue to the true identity of @BiancaMedici69 I’ve hidden her name in the name of a recent project we embarked on together. It will take a Wordle champion to find it, but it’s there,” he wrote.

He followed up the tweet with a hint: “Nothing means nothing.”

A user who goes by the handle @tonybearbrick figured out the riddle first: