Sidney Crosby Returns to NHL

He’s back. Pittsburgh Penguins phenom Sidney Crosby made his return to the NHL Monday, after missing 320 days. Crosby, who has struggled to return after suffering concussions, scored his first goal less than six minutes into the game. He added another goal and two assists in the Penguins' 5-0 win over the New York Islanders. In his short career, the 24-year-old has led the Penguins to the Stanley Cup and scored the winning goal for Team Canada in the Olympic gold-medal game.