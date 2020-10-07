1-Year-Old Dead After Father Allegedly Refused to Break Hot Car’s Window
HORRIFIC
A Las Vegas man was arrested Monday after refusing to break his new car’s window as his 1-year-old daughter died inside, police say. Sidney Deal allegedly told officers he did not want them to break the window to get his daughter Sayah out of the car, as he could not afford to damage the vehicle, and told his partner to hang up on an insurance company that offered to send a tow truck due to the cost. When an officer offered to call a locksmith, Deal allegedly used the officer’s phone to call his brother instead. Deal had told police the air conditioner was on and the child was in no danger—he sai she had just fallen asleep—but when police did pull her out of the car after she was trapped in it for an hour, she was already dead. He’s charged with one count of child abuse leading to substantial bodily harm.