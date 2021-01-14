Magician and Tiger-Botherer Siegfried Dies Eight Months After Magic Partner Roy Horn

Read it at Bild
The world-famous magician Siegfried Fischbacher—known for being one half of the tiger-heavy Vegas double-act Siegfried and Roy—has died, two days after announcing that he was suffering from terminal pancreatic cancer, according to reports from his native Germany. The German newspaper Bild reported Fischbacher, who was 81, died in Las Vegas on Wednesday evening, and his sister Dolore, a nun who lives in Munich, reportedly said that her brother “fell asleep gently and peacefully.” His magic-act partner, Roy Horn, died of coronavirus at the age of 75 just eight months ago. The duo were forced into effective retirement in 2003 after white tiger named Montecore attacked Horn on stage.