Sienna Miller ‘Terrified’ By the Press

The witness list for the phone hacking case might be better than Berlusconi’s trial. British actress Sienna Miller took the stand on Thursday, saying it was “terrifying” being hounded by the press and that “every area of my life was under constant surveillance.” Miller got $155,000 from News of the World in a phone-hacking settlement. Former Formula 1 motor racing head Max Mosley, who sued News of the World for taping his orgy, also testified. J.K. Rowling is due to testify later today.