Sikh Leader's Son to Challenge Ryan

CHEAT SHEET
TOP 10 RIGHT NOW
Read it at The Washington Post
Amar Kaleka, the son of a Sikh temple president who was killed by a white supremacist in the August attack on his Wisconsin temple, is planning to challenge Rep. Paul Ryan for the congressional seat next year. The Wisconsin eight-term politician's ratings have been slipping in his district, and Kaleka says he blames Ryan for the government shutdown. “There’s a fever in the nation, and specifically in this district, for our leaders to stop playing politics and do their jobs,” Kaleka said. “All I want to do is bring democracy—a government of, for and by the people—back to America." Ryan has a strong cash flow and political clout, but Kaleka says his strategy is to tap into Indian and Arabic donor bases.