Sikh Shooter’s ex-GF Arrested

The ex-girlfriend of Wade Michael Page, the Army veteran who killed six people at a Sikh temple in Wisconsin, was arrested for being a “felon in possession of a firearm.” Misty Cook was nabbed in connection to a South Milwaukee Police and FBI investigation. When the cops searched Cook’s apartment, they found a gun. Page had been living there earlier in the year. Cook, who had a prior felony conviction, had participated in white supremacist online forums—though she has not been accused of having a role in the shooting.