Our Favorite Baking Mat Is on Sale for Prime Day
PRIME DAY 2020
- Take $10 off a Silpat Non-Stick Silicone Baking Mat
- Ditch the parchment paper and get our favorite non-stick mat that will never fail you (or your cookies). It even has placement suggestions so your cookies don’t blend all together into one while they’re in the oven.
- Shop the rest of our Prime Day deal picks here.
I, for one, have been baking more and more these days, and I think my Silpat is to blame. Not only does this non-stick mat make it easy to clean up after, it ensures cookies or baked goods never stick to the pan. It’s oven safe, of course, and even comes with placement suggestions so your cookies don’t meld together into one super-cookie in the oven. Or, you could create a super-cookie, that sounds pretty good, too.
Silpat Non-Stick Silicone Baking Mat
Down From $28
Free Shipping | Free Returns
Let Scouted guide you to the best Prime Day deals. Shop Here >
Scouted selects products independently and prices reflect what was available at the time of publish. Sign up for our newsletter for more recommendations and deals. Curious about a specific product or brand? Let us know! If you buy something from our posts, we may earn a small commission.