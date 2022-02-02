CHEAT SHEET
TOP 10 RIGHT NOW
    CHEAT SHEET
    TOP 10 RIGHT NOW
    1

    Simon Cowell Was Hospitalized With Broken Arm After Second E-Bike Crash

    AGAIN??

    Blake Montgomery

    Reporter/Editor

    Anthony Devlin/Getty

    Simon Cowell was hospitalized with a broken arm after he “slipped off” his electric bike and fell last week, sources tell Page Six. The America’s Got Talent judge, who had a metal rod put in his back after breaking it in three places in a previous e-bike crash in August, crashed again as he went riding without a helmet near his home in London. A person close to Cowell told The Sun, “He was pedalling along, with his electric motor on, when the wheels suddenly went from under him after hitting a wet patch. He slipped and went flying over the handlebars into the middle of the road.” Another source said of Cowell, “He’s doing well and is healing at home.”

    Read it at Page Six