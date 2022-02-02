CHEAT SHEET
Simon Cowell Was Hospitalized With Broken Arm After Second E-Bike Crash
Simon Cowell was hospitalized with a broken arm after he “slipped off” his electric bike and fell last week, sources tell Page Six. The America’s Got Talent judge, who had a metal rod put in his back after breaking it in three places in a previous e-bike crash in August, crashed again as he went riding without a helmet near his home in London. A person close to Cowell told The Sun, “He was pedalling along, with his electric motor on, when the wheels suddenly went from under him after hitting a wet patch. He slipped and went flying over the handlebars into the middle of the road.” Another source said of Cowell, “He’s doing well and is healing at home.”