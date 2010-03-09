Simon Cowell Introduces Fiance on Tonight Show
After weeks of denying his engagement, a blushing Simon Cowell confirmed to Jay Leno that he is, in fact, tying the knot—and even introduced America to his fiancée, Afghan-born makeup artist Mezhgan Hussainy. It appears the notorious American Idol judge isn't such a cold-hearted snake, after all.
