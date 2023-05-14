Simon Pegg: I Hid My Alcoholism on ‘Mission Impossible’ Set

CHEAT SHEET
Actor Simon Pegg is opening up about how he turned to booze during the filming of Mission Impossible III and kept it a secret from the cast and crew. “You become very sneaky when you have something like that in your life,” he said of the 2006 episode, which was triggered by a mental health crisis. “You learn how to do it without anyone noticing because it takes over. It wants to sustain itself and it will do everything it can to not be stopped. But eventually it just gets to a point when it can’t be hidden, and that’s when, thankfully, I was able to pull out of the dive.” Pegg is now sober.