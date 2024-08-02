Simone Biles Appears to Troll Trump: ‘I Love My Black Job’

Donald Trump’s warning that immigrants are stealing “Black jobs” was thrown neatly back at him on Friday by the country’s biggest Olympic star, gymnast Simone Biles.

Trump used the phrase at the first 2024 presidential debate in late June and has repeatedly referred to “Black jobs” at campaign appearances since then in an apparent attempt to capture Black voters.

After Biles won her sixth Olympic gold medal on Thursday, sealing her reputation as the greatest gymnast of all time, singer Ricky Davila tweeted his thoughts.

“Simone Biles being the GOAT, winning Gold medals and dominating gymnastics is her black job,” he wrote.

Posting from Paris on Friday morning, Biles agreed. “I love my black job,” she wrote in reply, followed by a black heart emoji.

Trump did not say at the debate what exactly a “Black job” is, although Florida Sen. Marco Rubio—then still angling to be Trump’s running mate—helpfully explained later that the former president was referring to “working-class jobs” in sectors like construction.

Trump warned again about immigrants taking “Black jobs” when he appeared this week before members of the National Association of Black Journalists.

“What exactly is a Black job, sir?” panel member Rachel Scott of ABC News asked him.

“A Black job is anybody that has a job. That’s what it is. Anybody that has a job,” Trump replied.

With six Olympic golds and 23 world titles to her name, the 27-year-old Biles certainly has a job—and one that pays enough for her to be able to commission a GOAT pendant, with 546 diamonds, that she showed off after her latest triumph in Paris.

“They always call me the GOAT, so I thought it would be really special if I got one made,” she said. “The haters hate it, so I love that even more."