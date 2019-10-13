CHEAT SHEET
CHAMPION
Simone Biles Breaks the Record for Most Medals Won by Any Gymnast
Simone Biles on Sunday earned her 25th world title at the World Gymnastics Championships, making her the most decorated gymnast of all time. Biles broke the record for medals won by any gymnast—male or female—by winning gold on the balance beam. The accomplishment broke the record of Belarusan gymnast Vitaly Scherbo, in place since 1996. Biles then pushed the bar a little bit higher by winning gold again, this time on floor exercise. Her routine included a landing that she alone has successfully landed in competition: a triple twist, double somersault.
Biles, 22, set the world record in what is likely her final world championship. “I just couldn’t breathe, honestly,” Biles said after her exhausting routine. “I just couldn’t move, I was so tired. [I felt like] ‘I’m going to stay here, because if I come back up, I’m literally going to be breathing like a dog!’” Her domination throughout the 10 days of competition left no doubt that she is history’s greatest gymnast.