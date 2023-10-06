Simone Biles Earns 6th All-Around Gold, Most Decorated Gymnast of All-Time
RECORD BREAKER
Less than three months after her return to gymnastics, Simone Biles has become a champion again. The 26-year-old star won gold in the individual all-around competition on Friday in Antwerp, Belgium, becoming the most decorated gymnast in history. This was her 34th medal in the world championships and Olympics, pushing past Vitaly Scherbo, who represented the Soviet Union, the Unified Russian team, and Belarus in the 1990s. Biles has found success after her two-year hiatus following a battle with “the twisties” during the 2021 Tokyo Olympics. According to Olympics.com, the mental phenomenon is characterized by losing one’s feeling of space while in midair, even if the move was done flawlessly thousands of times before. Biles will continue to compete into the weekend, with the women’s vault and uneven bars on Saturday and the balance beam and floor exercise on Sunday.