CHEAT SHEET
TOP 10 RIGHT NOW
1
‘German Shepherds Don’t Play’: Simone Biles Reveals Nasty Dog Bite on Instagram
OUCH!
Read it at TMZ
Simone Biles overcame other countries and the press while at the Tokyo Olympics, but her biggest enemy seemed to be at home: a German Shepherd. Biles took to Instagram Friday morning to document an apparent bite from a dog while at a farm. “Ive grown up my whole life with german shepherds & never got bit,” Biles posted on her Instagram Story, documenting the bite on her right hand’s index finger, first reported by TMZ. “This dog @ the farm just said NOT TODAY.” Biles didn’t elaborate more on what caused the incident—other than noting how “german shepherds don’t play”—but she said she went to the doctor to get a tetanus shot. The bite comes just over a week after Biles returned to Texas from Tokyo, coming home to a local parade.