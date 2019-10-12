CHEAT SHEET
Simone Biles Ties World Record, Earns 23rd World Championship Medal
Simone Biles tied the world record for world championship gymnastics medals on Saturday after winning the women's vault competition at the International Gymnastics Federation event in Stuttgart, Germany. With 23 world championship medals in tow, she has now matched the record of Belarusian Vitaly Scherbo as the most-decorated athlete to compete at the world championships. Biles, 22, could surpass that record on Sunday when she has two more opportunities during the final day of competition. A four-time Olympic gold medalist, Biles has so far won three gold medals at this year’s championship, taking gold in women’s vault in addition to team victories in the all-around competition. In total, Biles now has 17 world gold medals, three silvers, and three bronzes to her name.