CHEAT SHEET
TOP 10 RIGHT NOW
1
Simone Biles Will Be Back in Action at Olympics Beam Final
THE RETURN OF THE QUEEN
Read it at Olympics
The world’s greatest gymnast will be back in action Tuesday. USA Gymnastics confirmed in a tweet early Monday that Simone Biles is on the start list for Tuesday morning’s balance beam final at Tokyo 2020. In its announcement, the team wrote: “We are so excited to confirm that you will see two U.S. athletes in the balance beam final tomorrow—Suni Lee AND Simone Biles!! Can’t wait to watch you both!” Biles has sidelined herself from multiple events at the Games, citing mental-health struggles. On her Instagram story last week, the superstar athlete explained that she was having trouble with what she called the “twisties,” which occurs when a gymnast’s body and mind abruptly stop working as one.