The $30 Amazon Tumbler Giving the Stanley a Run for Its Money

We’ve all seen the infamous Stanley Quencher Tumbler at this point, whether it be on TikTok or at the grocery store. Honestly, the fandom is understandable—the brand’s marketing is extremely impressive, and it’s a great drinking receptacle. That said, a few months ago, I stumbled upon a Stanley-like tumbler (via TikTok, of course), and I was intrigued.

Simple Modern, a brand I’ve seen a million times on Amazon, makes a very similar 40-ounce tumbler with a handle that, gasp, dare I say, is chicer? Admittedly, I was searching Amazon for a Stanley tumbler in a color that I would find aesthetically pleasing, but when I saw the Simple Modern version, I clicked over and was instantly sold.

Let’s dive into the pros and cons of the Simple Modern and the Stanley tumblers and discover why Simple Modern’s version takes the crown.

Simple Modern v. Stanley

Simple Modern 40-Ounce Tumbler With Straw Pros Effective insulation: With double-walled, vacuum-sealed insulation, the Simple Modern Tumbler excels at maintaining the temperature of your beverages. Enjoy your hot drinks piping hot for hours, and your cold drinks refreshingly chilled for 24 hours.

Generous capacity: We’re impressed with the substantial 40-ounce capacity, making it an ideal companion for those who want ample hydration throughout the day.

Ergonomic handle: The addition of a handle is a game-changer, providing a secure grip on your tumbler, especially when you’re on the go.

Cupholder-friendly: The tapered shape of the cup makes it the ideal cup for your car’s cup holder.

Leak-resistant: The lid is totally leak-proof.

Dishwasher safe: You can easily wash the cup, lid, and straw in your dishwasher—no hand washing necessary.

Variety of sizes and colors: They make a wide range of sizes and an array of vibrant colors. I also personally love that the lid and straw match the bottle exactly for a monochromatic look.

Subtle branding: One of the main reasons I think this tumbler is chicer than the Stanley is the fact that their branding is very small and very discreet.

Cheaper: The Simple Modern tumbler retails on Amazon for $29.99, versus the Stanley at $50 (via their website). Cons Limited accessories: While the tumbler itself is fantastic, the accessory options are somewhat limited. Users looking for a variety of lids or customization might find the choices lacking compared to other brands. Buy At Amazon $ 30 Free Shipping | Free Returns

Stanley Quencher H2.0 FlowState Stainless Steel Tumbler Pros Durable construction: Stanley is renowned for its rugged and durable products, and the Quencher H2O Flowstate Tumbler is no exception. Built to withstand the rigors of daily use, this tumbler is a solid choice for the outdoorsy types.

Made from recycled stainless steel: The Stanley is made from 90 percent recycled stainless steel that is also BPA-free.

Generous capacity: The Stanley also comes in the same 40-ounce size, as well as other sizes.

Flowstate lid: According to the brand, the innovative Flowstate lid’s design allows for easy sipping and prevents accidental spills. I read several reviews on the Simple Modern Amazon page that say the Stanley does leak a lot, so I can’t say how effective this lid really is.

Cupholder-friendly: The tapered shape of the cup makes it the ideal cup for your car’s cup holder. Cons Insulation doesn’t last as long: The Stanley only stays cold for 11 hours, versus the Simple Modern’s 24 hours.

The handle: The brand claims that they have a “comfort grip” handle, but I’ve seen a few reviews saying that it’s not actually comfortable to hold. Just by looking at the photos, you can see it’s not shaped the same way as the Simple Modern version, which is designed for the hand’s grip.

Limited color options: While the soft matte finish adds a touch of sophistication, the Stanley tumbler falls short in the color variety department. Users seeking a pop of personality through color choices might find the options lacking.

Loud branding: For some, touting a Stanley-branded tumbler might be the point? But, personally, I find it a little much to look at.

Expensive: The 40-ounce Stanley retails for $50 versus Simple Modern at $29.99.

Hand wash is recommended: Even though the Stanley is dishwasher safe, the brand does recommend that you hand wash their tumbler. Buy At Amazon $ 45 Free Shipping | Free Returns Buy At Target $ 45

The Verdict: Why Simple Modern Prevails

In the battle of the tumblers, the Simple Modern Tumbler with a handle emerges as the superior choice for those seeking a perfect blend of style, functionality, and insulation. The addition of an ergonomic handle, coupled with a variety of sizes and vibrant colors, sets Simple Modern apart from the competition.

While the Stanley Quencher H2O Flowstate Tumbler has its merits, including durability and using 90 percent recycled stainless steel, the overall package offered by Simple Modern makes it the clear winner in the quest for the ultimate tumbler. So, if you’re on the lookout for a reliable and stylish companion for your daily hydration needs, look no further than the Simple Modern Tumbler. Cheers to staying hydrated AF.

