REGRETS
Iowa College Professor Sidelined After Using N-Word to Make Point
An Iowa college professor says he will no longer be teaching on campus after student backlash over his use of the N-word in class. John Bolen, who was working part-time at Simpson College, told the Des Moines Register that he was arguing that the Washington Redskins shouldn’t be using a term derogatory to Native Americans. “It would be the same thing as having a team called like, uh, the Florida [N-word],” he told the students, one of whom was recording him. Some of the students reportedly walked out of the class. “I wish I hadn’t done it because it communicated the wrong thing to students,” Bolen told the Register, but added, “I still think the argument I made was a good one because I'm just as offended by the R-word we hear every NFL Sunday.”