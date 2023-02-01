Sims 4 Adds Top Surgery Scars, Transgender Inclusive Options
GROUNDBREAKING
A big win for inclusivity in video games today as EA’s The Sims 4 announced an update to their game that includes some groundbreaking transgender-inclusive options. Now, you can create a Sim (that is a Teen or older) that has top surgery scars. In the update note that EA sent out, they said “all players can find a Body Scars category with an option for Teen and older male Sims (masculine or feminine frame) to add a Top Surgery Scar to their Sims.” The game also added the option to have your Sim wear a binder, again only available to “Teen and older Sims.” This option can be found “under the Tanks, in the Tops category.” Aside from the top surgery scars and binders, The Sims also added in medical wearables such as hearing aids and glucose monitors. Kotaku has noted that there have been some bugs with the new updates, including reports of the features not showing up, however small bugs like this are normal for new releases.