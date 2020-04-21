CHEAT SHEET
    Wife of Suspect Wanted in Utah Double Murder Arrested

    SUSPECT AT LARGE

    Emma Tucker

    Suzanne Cordeiro/Getty

    A 29-year-old Utah woman was arrested on Tuesday after police identified her husband as a suspect in the double murder of Tony and Katherine Butterfield in their home, according to Utah police. Sina Johnson, the wife of Albert Enoch Johnson, is being charged with obstructing justice and tampering with evidence, police said. Sina allegedly “withheld the whereabouts of the homicide suspect and falsified her recounts of what occurred and her involvement,” according to an affidavit. She also reportedly admitted to throwing away “items of evidentiary value regarding the homicide.” The suspect, who is still at large and wanted by police, allegedly shot the Butterfields at their home in West Jordan while their children were asleep. 

