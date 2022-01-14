Grieving Sinead O’Connor Apologizes for Her Alarming Tweets
‘I’M VERY UPSET’
If you or a loved one are struggling with suicidal thoughts, please reach out to the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-TALK (8255), or contact the Crisis Text Line by texting TALK to 741741
Sinead O’Connor apologized Friday morning for a series of distressing Thursday tweets that hinted at taking her own life a week after her teen son Shane died by suicide. “I’m very upset. My son was the love of my life,” she tweeted from an unverified account she has been linked to. “I am sorry I’ve upset tusla [Ireland’s agency for children and families] and just about every other human being on earth also. I am ruined without my son.” O’Connor sent several ominous, now-deleted tweets Thursday nights indicating she intended to “follow my son.” She then said she was with the police and headed to a hospital, though that tweet was also deleted. “I am sorry I’ve upset anyone,” the singer said Friday. “I’m a twat.” O’Connor had announced her son’s death last week two days after he escaped an Irish hospital while on suicide watch.