Sinead O’Connor Calls Family ‘Murderers’

Irish musician Sinead O'Connor took to Facebook again on Monday to unload her feelings, just one day after she threatened to commit suicide while claiming she had overdosed on drugs. In a Facebook post, the singer blamed her mental health issues on her family, including her son Jake and ex-boyfriend Donal Lunny. "Jake, Roisin, Jr., frank, Donal, Eimear, I never wanna see you again,” the post read. "You stole my sons from me. Then you had hypocrisy to come to hospital and then not be here when I wake and not pick up phone? I’m shit to you. You’re dead to me." O'Connor had posted on Sunday that she had taken an overdose at a hotel in Ireland. Police later confirmed she had been "found safe and well" and was receiving medical assistance. "You are child stealing murderers, I never want to see or hear from any of you again," Monday's post read.
