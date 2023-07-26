Sinead O’Connor Opened Up About Son’s Suicide in Video Before She Died
OPENING UP
A video recently posted to Twitter by Irish singer Sinead O’Connor—reportedly the last taken while she was alive—has resurfaced in the wake of her death on Wednesday. In it, the Irish pop star opened up about the impact of her 17-year-old son Shane’s suicide late last year. “Your kid unfortunately passing away—it isn’t good for one’s body or soul,” O’Connor said in the video, in which she also offered fans a tour of her flat and apologized for looking “like sh-t.” O’Connor, a musician as captivating as she was polarizing, died at the age of 56 after years of mental health struggles.
If you or a loved one are struggling with suicidal thoughts, please reach out to the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-TALK (8255), or contact the Crisis Text Line by texting TALK to 741741. You can also text or dial 988.