Sinéad O’Connor Was Found Unresponsive in London Home, Cops Say
TRAGIC
The death of legendary Irish singer Sinéad O’Connor is not being treated as suspicious, London’s Metropolitan Police said Thursday. In a statement, Scotland Yard said its officers responded to “reports of an unresponsive woman at a residential address” in London on Wednesday morning. “Officers attended. A 56-year-old woman was pronounced dead at the scene,” the statement added. Authorities said her family had been informed and that a file will be prepared for the coroner. A family statement confirmed O’Connor’s death “with great sadness” on Wednesday, saying that her loved ones “are devastated” and asking for privacy. O’Connor told her fans two weeks ago that she had recently moved back to London after 23 years away and that she was “very happy to be home.”