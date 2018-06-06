Singapore Will Restrict Airspace During Trump-Kim Summit

Singapore airspace will be restricted for the planned U.S.-North Korea summit next week for “national security” reasons, according to a notice posted by aviation authorities Wednesday. The city-state is set to host the first-ever meeting between a North Korean leader and a sitting U.S. president on June 12, with the White House revealing Tuesday that the summit will take place on the Singaporean island of Sentosa. The aviation notice said airspace over Singapore will be restricted for parts of June 11, 12, and 13, suggesting the summit could last for more than one day. Pilots have been warned to keep clear of the Paya Lebar Air Base, a military facility in the island’s east that has been used by U.S. presidents during past visits, warning that any aviators breaching the restrictions “may be intercepted.” Drones and public-address systems will be also prohibited in certain areas of the city-state during the meeting.
