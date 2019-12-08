CHEAT SHEET
Singer and Rapper Juice WRLD Dead at 21
Singer and rapper Juice WRLD, whose real name is Jarad Anthony Higgens, has died at the age of 21 after suffering a “medical emergency” while walking through Chicago’s Midway International Airport. He had just disembarked from a flight from California when he collapsed. CNN reports that the popular rapper, whose hits include Hot 100 No. 2 “Lucid Dreams” and “All Girls are the Same” featuring Lil Yachty, suffered a seizure at the airport and then died of cardiac arrest at an area hospital. The Chicago-based rapper debuted with his first album “Goodbye & Good Riddance” in 2018, which peaked at No. 4 on the Billboard 200. Since then, he has had 25 songs on the Hot 100 chart. Police are investigating what may have led to the medical incident.